Mahayuti hails PM Modi’s caste based census decision

MUMBAI: Mahayuti alliance partners welcomed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said it marks a new chapter of development under PM Modi’s leadership.

CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that while Congress only made political statements on the caste census, it was the BJP-led central government that took concrete action and approved the decision.

“We welcome the decision and it is the new chapter of social development. Earlier Congress-led UPA government under the leadership of PM Manmohan Singh attempted a caste census, but within the Congress, there was opposition to the caste census, so only survey was carried out, not the caste census. The data collected by the Congress government was not published. But PM Narendra Modi took the historic decision of caste census,” Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the decision of the Central Government to conduct a caste-wise census will help all sections of society get their just rights.

“The government can provide more funds for the development of socially weak, deprived and neglected sections of society. The goal of establishing social equality can be achieved faster by helping to raise the educational and economic level of backwards sections of society. The decision to conduct a caste-wise census is an important, revolutionary step taken by the Central Government towards establishing social equality,” said Ajit Pawar.