J&K CM posts about morning run in Gujarat, PM Modi responds: Twitter bonhomie revives Kashmir tourism pitch

AHMEDABAD: In a rare show of political warmth, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged cordial messages on X, turning a tourism-focused visit into a symbolic call for national unity and revival of Kashmir’s travel economy, still reeling from the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday responded warmly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of his Gujarat visit, using the moment to underscore how tourism can bridge divides and rebuild lives in the conflict-scarred Union Territory.
Tagging the PM on X, Abdullah wrote, “I'm a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind, @narendramodi ji. It's especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people.” He added that his team and him are trying to convince more Indians to visit J&K, “especially after the tragic events earlier this year.”
His message came in response to Prime Minister Modi, who earlier posted, “Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India.”
The PM’s post referred to Abdullah’s earlier update from Ahmedabad, where he shared his morning jog experience: “While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade... I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge.”
Abdullah’s itinerary also included a visit to the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, where he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and spun the charkha. Sharing his experience on X, he wrote, “I feel both humbled & privileged to have been shown around the Sabarmati Ashram... His teachings ring true even today & point us in the direction we should take but rarely do.” On spinning the charkha, he added, “I had a very patient teacher who tried to teach me to spin cotton in the same way that Gandhi ji did decades ago.”
The rare, bipartisan exchange unfolded as Abdullah concluded a two-day Gujarat tour aimed at restoring confidence in J&K as a safe and scenic tourist destination. The visit holds greater significance in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead and dealt a heavy blow to the Valley’s tourism-dependent economy.
By echoing Modi’s “unity through travel” sentiment, Abdullah used the moment not just to promote Kashmir, but to send a national appeal that visiting the valley is not just about sightseeing, it is about standing together, as one.