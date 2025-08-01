J&K CM posts about morning run in Gujarat, PM Modi responds: Twitter bonhomie revives Kashmir tourism pitch

AHMEDABAD: In a rare show of political warmth, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged cordial messages on X, turning a tourism-focused visit into a symbolic call for national unity and revival of Kashmir’s travel economy, still reeling from the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday responded warmly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of his Gujarat visit, using the moment to underscore how tourism can bridge divides and rebuild lives in the conflict-scarred Union Territory.

Tagging the PM on X, Abdullah wrote, “I'm a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind, @narendramodi ji. It's especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people.” He added that his team and him are trying to convince more Indians to visit J&K, “especially after the tragic events earlier this year.”