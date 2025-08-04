Rajasthan High Court orders probe into high-profile human trafficking racket

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has ordered a formal investigation into serious allegations of human trafficking involving Rajeev Dutta, an RPS officer currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The court has appointed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh MN to lead the probe, considering the political sensitivity and gravity of the matter.

The case stems from a complaint filed earlier this year by advocate Shekhar Mewada at the Christian Ganj police station in Ajmer. In his complaint, Mewada alleged that Rajeev Dutta, along with Archana Jhala and Dinesh Murzani, was operating a trafficking racket that targeted minor children. According to the complaint, children were trafficked through deception and coercion for the purpose of physical and sexual exploitation. Mewada claimed the accused knowingly harbored the trafficked minors and were directly involved in their abuse.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, no prompt action was taken by the local police. Mewada then approached the High Court, citing political pressure and threats to his life. During the hearing, the court observed that law enforcement appeared reluctant to act due to the involvement of politically influential individuals. It noted that the FIRs filed against the petitioner in Kota, Bundi, and Pali seemed retaliatory, aimed at silencing the complainant and obstructing the original investigation.

The court was also informed that although the petitioner complied with police summons, he was not interrogated. On his return to Jaipur, he was allegedly attacked and received life threats. Intervention from the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, and support from a group of advocates reportedly ensured his safety.

Taking these concerns seriously, the court instructed that relevant documents from the pending criminal case in the Judicial Magistrate’s court in Ajmer be made available for review. It further directed that Rajeev Dutta and the other accused be formally added as respondents in the case. ADGP Dinesh MN, who appeared via video conferencing, was asked to be present during future proceedings and provide a detailed response along with case records.

Meanwhile, advocate Shekhar Mewada was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants about two months ago. He has blamed Rajeev Dutta for orchestrating the attack and also alleged that multiple false cases have been filed against him in retaliation for pursuing the human trafficking complaint.

This is not the first time Rajeev Dutta has been embroiled in controversy. In 2022, Rajasthan Congress MLA Bharat Singh had accused him of misusing official power while serving as OSD to the Lok Sabha Speaker. The MLA had also raised the issue in a letter to the then Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra.