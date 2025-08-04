Voter roll revision in Bihar a serious issue, govt must allow debate: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar as a "very big issue" and urged the government to agree to a discussion on the matter in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, the Congress general secretary questioned why the opposition should not raise concerns when the matter directly affects the voters' list.

“It is a very big issue. If all this is being done to the voters’ list, why should we not raise it?” she said. “The government should agree to a discussion and move forward, why not?”

Her remarks came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm due to continued protests by opposition parties, who are demanding a debate on the Election Commission’s voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

Several MPs from INDIA bloc parties have been staging daily protests in the Parliament complex, demanding that the EC roll back the revision process, which they allege is aimed at disenfranchising voters ahead of the state Assembly elections.

While the protest was not held on Monday due to the death of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, the opposition has maintained its stand, insisting that the issue be discussed in both Houses of Parliament.