Kolkata court restrains Bengal LoP Suvendu from making 'defamatory' statements against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: A court here has restrained Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from making any "defamatory statements" against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The direction was passed in an interim order applicable till August 19.

Passing the order in connection with a civil defamation suit filed by the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP, the 8th court Judge at Alipore court here directed that the matter will be heard again on August 19.

"The defendant is hereby restrained from making any defamatory statements and/or publishing and/or causing to be published and/or causing to be printed and/or causing to be made, orally or in writing, any words defamatory to the plaintiff as on this day till August 19," the civil judge directed in an ex-parte order on Monday.

Banerjee alleged that Adhikari had made certain defamatory comments against him in a press conference at the BJP office here on July 26.

The TMC MP prayed for an order of interim injunction restraining the BJP leader from making any defamatory statements against him.

After hearing the lawyer representing Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, the judge said that the court is of the view that he has a prima facie case to go for trial.

The court noted that both the TMC MP and the BJP leader, being public figures, have a reputation in society, but it is also a fact that they have a political rivalry with each other.