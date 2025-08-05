Maharashtra BJP spokesperson gets appointed as Bombay High court judge, Oppositions demands actions

Rohit Pawar said that the appointment of a person who advocates for the ruling party from a public platform as a judge is the greatest blow to democracy. He said such appointments will have far-reaching consequences on the impartiality of the Indian judicial system.

“By merely possessing the qualifications to become a judge and appointing politically affiliated individuals directly as judges—isn't this tantamount to turning the judiciary into a political arena,” asked NCP SP leader.



Pawar further went on to say that the principle of separation of powers is enshrined in the Constitution to ensure that no one holds unchecked power, to prevent the centralization of authority, and to maintain checks and balances. "Doesn't the appointment of a political spokesperson as a judge undermine the principle of separation of powers and, by extension, constitute an attempt to subvert the Constitution?

When a person appointed as a judge in a High Court who has a political background and has held a position in the ruling party, who can guarantee that the process of delivering justice will not be tainted by political bias? Doesn't the appointment of a single political figure raise questions about the entire process of justice delivery,” he asked.



Rohit Pawar further added that there is no objection to the qualifications of the appointed individual, but the appointment of such a person strikes at the sentiment of ordinary citizens that "justice is delivered without any bias.

He asked the government to reconsider the appointment of Arati Sathe as the Bombay High Court judge. "The Honorable Chief Justice should also provide guidance on this matter," he said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP media cell incharge Navnath Bang said that it is true that Ms Arati Sathe was Maharashtra BJP’s spokesperson, but before her appointment as judge of the Bombay High court, she had already submitted her resignation as party spokesperson.