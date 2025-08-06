Kinnaur Kailash Yatra suspended, 413 devotees rescued after cloudburst triggers flash flood in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, and nearly 413 stranded devotees were rescued and evacuated in a nine-hour operation after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood that washed away a large part of the trekking path, including makeshift bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang.
The pilgrims currently on the route have been safely sheltered at Milling Khata and Gufa, and all necessary arrangements have been made for their safety.
Most of the trekking paths have either become dangerously slippery or have been hit by landslides, posing a serious threat to the safety of pilgrims. In view of these adverse conditions, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is being temporarily suspended until further notice, stated an official order.
Sources said that the rescue operation, which started last night, successfully rescued all pilgrims who were trapped on different sides of the mountain and were unable to cross the river. The devotees were rescued using the rope-based traverse crossing technique. In this method, the pilgrims were attached to ropes and safely brought to the other side of the river, then shifted to safer locations.
“A 34-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team, in coordination with a 14-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was mobilised, and the search and rescue operation was launched after a distress call was made by the Kinnaur district administration,” said an official.
Sources said that on Thursday morning, the authorities informed the ITBP that more pilgrims were stranded at other locations, after which additional rescue teams were mobilised.
ITBP wrote on X, “Responding to the requisition from DC Kinnaur, #ITBP has deployed a rescue team under AC/GD Sameer with mountaineering and RRC equipment after two makeshift bridges on the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route were washed away due to incessant rains, leaving several yatris stranded.”
Kinnaur Kailash, considered to be the winter residence of Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of 19,850 feet. The yatra began on July 15 and was scheduled to continue till August 30.
Meanwhile, educational institutions — including schools, colleges, and anganwadis — were closed in Sunni, Kumarsein, Chopal, Dodra Kwar, Jubbal, Theog, and Rampur subdivisions of Shimla district; Karsog and Sundernagar in Mandi district; Nirmand in Kullu district; and some subdivisions in Solan district. Several schools in Shimla city announced holidays or switched to online classes.
Additionally, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH 21), Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH 05), Mandi-Dharampur (NH 3), and Aut-Sainj road (NH 305) were closed for vehicular traffic following landslides. The Shimla-Kalka National Highway, which was blocked at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan district, has since been opened for vehicular movement.
Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) officials cautioned the public about disruptions in water supply for the next two to three days due to high turbidity at the source.
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that 617 roads — including four national highways — were cut off on Wednesday (August 6, 2025). Of these, 377 are in Mandi district, which was recently battered by cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods, and 90 are in Kullu district.