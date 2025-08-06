Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad’s ‘Ganga at your doorstep’ remark amid floods draws flak

LUCKNOW: Having a penchant for kicking up rows with his statements, state fisheries minister and NISAHD party chief, Sanjay Nishad, has done it again. With the state in the grip of floods and amid rising levels of rivers Ganga and Yamuna in several parts, Nishad’s remarks on water from the river Ganga raised eyebrows when he said that the holy river was reaching the "doorstep to clean the feet."

The remark was seen as insensitive and drew the Opposition's ire on social media.

A video of Nishad's visit to the Kanpur Dehat area quickly went viral. In the video, the minister is seen surrounded by a group of people, one of whom is talking about how deep inside the house the water had reached.

At this, Nishad said: “Ganga Maiya reaches your doorsteps to clean your feet, and this will take you directly to heaven."

The remark quickly triggered a response from the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress, which shared the clip on X and wrote: “The minister himself lives in a posh area of Lucknow; forget Ganga, not even a drain flows by his doorstep. So, does this mean it should be inferred that the minister will go straight... there?”

However, during his visit, the minister got a retort from the villagers who told him to stay with them in their flooded houses and get the river Ganga’s blessings.