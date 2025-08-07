‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’: BJP leader says FB account hacked after post triggers political storm in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A controversial anti-BJP post from the Facebook account of former Bhavnagar city BJP president Yogesh Badani triggered outrage and was deleted within 13 minutes, causing a stir within the party’s internal circles.

While Badani claims his account was misused, screenshots of the post went viral, triggering a storm of speculation.

The post, which bore the explosive slogan “BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao” (Remove BJP, Save the Nation), was shared from Badani’s official account, stunning party workers and sending shockwaves through the local leadership.

As the controversy snowballed, Yogesh Badani broke his silence, telling local media that his Facebook account had been compromised.

“I suspect someone with prior access to my login credentials misused it. A supporter alerted me, and I deleted the post immediately,” he said, adding that during his tenure as president, multiple people may have had access to his account.

Amid the uproar, current Bhavnagar BJP president Kumarbhai Shah backed Badani’s claim, stating, “Yogesh bhai himself has clarified that his account was hacked.”