Fuel promise falls flat as Gujarat fishermen question feasibility of quota hike

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s decision to triple the daily subsidised fuel quota for Outboard Motor (OBM) boat fishermen from 150 to 450 litres has failed to spark celebration among the coastal community.
Instead, it has reignited old frustrations over unfulfilled promises, poor infrastructure and delayed subsidies, leaving fishermen wondering whether this relief will ever truly reach the shore.
Despite the Gujarat government’s high-decibel announcement of tripling the subsidised daily fuel quota for OBM boats, coastal fishermen remain deeply sceptical, citing poor implementation, patchy access and delayed payments.
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel on Wednesday declared that the daily quota per licence holder would rise from 150 litres to 450 litres, a move he dubbed a "long-pending demand finally fulfilled."
While the government positions it as a lifeline, many fishermen view it as yet another promise lost at sea. According to Commissioner of Fisheries Vijay Kharadi, OBM boat operators, earlier limited to 40–50 litres of fuel a day and constrained to shallow waters, can now aim for seven to eight days of offshore fishing. However, the state will bear an added subsidy burden of Rs 18 crore.
Fishermen’s rights activist Yasin Gajjan outright dismissed the move as eyewash. “This is far from enough. Fishermen need 800–1000 litres a month. The subsidy is available only at GFCCA petrol pumps, which many areas like Devbhumi Dwarka don’t even have,” he said. “In places like Porbandar and Veraval, they still pay Rs 50 per litre.”
Gajjan also underlined the community’s deeper struggles: “Most fishermen are illiterate, live in poverty, and don’t own homes. This fuel hike barely scratches the surface.”
On the other hand, Bhaskar Panjari, former president of the Porbandar Pilana (OBM) Association, welcomed the decision. “OBM boats consume 15 litres a day. This move allows us to go deeper for better catch,” he said. But even Panjari flagged a major gap, the state hasn’t released the promised Rs 50-per-litre subsidy for April and May 2025.
“Fifteen years ago, we got 260–270 litres per day. Now, even with all this noise, we barely get 60–70,” said Bharat Modi, former president of the Porbandar Boat Owners Association.
He slammed the government’s record, saying, “Kerosene was removed, petrol was promised, but it never arrived in full. Every government has talked big and delivered small. I won’t believe a word until 450 litres actually reach use, every day.”
With the fishing season entering a crucial phase, the government’s credibility is once again on the hook. For thousands of coastal families, trust remains the rarest catch.