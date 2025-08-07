Fuel promise falls flat as Gujarat fishermen question feasibility of quota hike

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s decision to triple the daily subsidised fuel quota for Outboard Motor (OBM) boat fishermen from 150 to 450 litres has failed to spark celebration among the coastal community.

Instead, it has reignited old frustrations over unfulfilled promises, poor infrastructure and delayed subsidies, leaving fishermen wondering whether this relief will ever truly reach the shore.

Despite the Gujarat government’s high-decibel announcement of tripling the subsidised daily fuel quota for OBM boats, coastal fishermen remain deeply sceptical, citing poor implementation, patchy access and delayed payments.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel on Wednesday declared that the daily quota per licence holder would rise from 150 litres to 450 litres, a move he dubbed a "long-pending demand finally fulfilled."

While the government positions it as a lifeline, many fishermen view it as yet another promise lost at sea. According to Commissioner of Fisheries Vijay Kharadi, OBM boat operators, earlier limited to 40–50 litres of fuel a day and constrained to shallow waters, can now aim for seven to eight days of offshore fishing. However, the state will bear an added subsidy burden of Rs 18 crore.

Fishermen’s rights activist Yasin Gajjan outright dismissed the move as eyewash. “This is far from enough. Fishermen need 800–1000 litres a month. The subsidy is available only at GFCCA petrol pumps, which many areas like Devbhumi Dwarka don’t even have,” he said. “In places like Porbandar and Veraval, they still pay Rs 50 per litre.”