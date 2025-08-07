NMC ask medical institutes to observe August 12 as anti-ragging day

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday asked all medical institutes to observe August 12 as anti-ragging day.

In a public notice, the NMC asked the medical institutes to follow it up with a week-long anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18.

The notice was issued following an advisory by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 22 to observe these two events.

In the past few months, medical colleges have reported a series of ragging incidents, some of which led to the deaths of students.

As per NMC, 122 medical students, including 64 MBBS and 58 postgraduates, died by suicide due to various reasons till last year.

The latest ragging incident was reported from Kerala in February. Eleven second-year MBBS students were suspended for ragging first-year students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. The junior students had lodged a complaint saying that they were physically and mentally harassed by their seniors.

The NMC had issued a stern warning after a series of ragging incidents rocked medical colleges last year.