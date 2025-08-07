NMC ask medical institutes to observe August 12 as anti-ragging day

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday asked all medical institutes to observe August 12 as anti-ragging day.
In a public notice, the NMC asked the medical institutes to follow it up with a week-long anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18.
The notice was issued following an advisory by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 22 to observe these two events.
In the past few months, medical colleges have reported a series of ragging incidents, some of which led to the deaths of students.
As per NMC, 122 medical students, including 64 MBBS and 58 postgraduates, died by suicide due to various reasons till last year.
The latest ragging incident was reported from Kerala in February. Eleven second-year MBBS students were suspended for ragging first-year students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. The junior students had lodged a complaint saying that they were physically and mentally harassed by their seniors.
The NMC had issued a stern warning after a series of ragging incidents rocked medical colleges last year.
Taking note of these incidents, which also led to a student taking the extreme step, the NMC asked them to implement robust anti-ragging mechanisms, failing which, strict action would be taken against them.
Last year, a first-year student, Anil Methania, passed away after allegedly being subjected to a ragging incident by senior students in the medical college in Gujarat.
According to reports, he was forced to stand for three hours as part of an "introduction" by third-year students. After enduring the prolonged standing, Anil collapsed and lost consciousness.
Apart from the Gujarat incident, a BDS student of Narayana Dental College allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the college building in Chintareddypalem near Nellore City in Andhra Pradesh in August last year. The deceased's family alleged that Pradeep took the extreme step as he was unable to bear the ragging and sexual harassment at the hands of his seniors.
Attaching the UGC advisory, NMC Secretary Raghav Langer said that to prevent ragging, the Commission has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions (HEIs).
“These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for their implementation in toto, including the monitoring mechanism, as per provisions in the above regulations, and ensure their strict compliance,” he said.
He added that the UGC has taken several proactive steps, including effectively launching media campaigns and awareness activities to prevent ragging. The secretary added that videos on anti-ragging are also uploaded on the UGC website for use by HEIs.