Election Commission declares Tejashwi Yadav’s voter ID fake, seeks clarification

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday declared that the voter ID card number displayed by opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during a press conference was fake. The ECI has asked him to submit his original Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for verification by August 16, 2025, by 5 pm.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Digha assembly constituency, who is also the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Patna Sadar, issued a notice to Tejashwi stating that the EPIC number he showed—RAB2916120—was unauthorized as it did not match any record in the ECI’s database.

The notice stated that creating or using fake government documents is a punishable offense under the law. Tejashwi has been asked to submit the disputed EPIC card to the ERO’s office by the given deadline.

The notice also pointed out that in Tejashwi’s nomination papers filed in 2015 and 2020 for the Raghopur Assembly seat, his EPIC number was recorded as RAB0456228. This same number appears in the latest voter list update under the Special Intensive Revision 2025. However, the EPIC number he displayed at the August 2 press conference (RAB2916120) was not found in India’s entire electoral database, raising suspicions that the card was fake.

Earlier, Tejashwi had claimed that his name was missing from the new draft voter list released on August 1. Later, he alleged that his EPIC number had been changed and blamed the Election Commission for issuing a different voter ID, which he showed at the press conference.

When asked by the media, Tejashwi said he would respond to the authorities at the appropriate time.