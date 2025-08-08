Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Rajya Sabha only 31 train accidents occur in 2024–25

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways witnessed 31 consequential train accidents during 2024–25, including over 20 derailments, despite ambitious claims of significantly reducing major accidents. According to a provisional assessment, these incidents caused damage to railway property valued at approximately Rs 157 crore.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that between 2014–15 and 2023–24, more than 740 passengers lost their lives in 678 consequential train accidents, with over 2,000 passengers sustaining injuries. In a written reply on Friday, the Minister provided a comparative overview, stating, “the consequential train accidents during 2004–14 were 1,711, occurring on an average of 171 per year, which declined to 31 in 2024–25 and only 3 in 2025–26 up to June.”
Detailing the incidents of 2024–25, Vaishnaw said that a total of 31 train accidents were reported, including “3 collisions, 24 derailments, 1 level-crossing accident and 3 fire accidents” across the Indian Railways. He added that the total cost of damages to railway property, such as rolling stock and track damages due to these accidents, has been conservatively assessed at Rs 157.04 crore.
The Minister further stated that from 2014–15 to 2023–24, 678 consequential train accidents caused the deaths of 748 passengers and railway employees, and left more than 2,000 injured. This was a marked improvement compared to the previous decade, when “from 2004–05 to 2013–14, 1,711 consequential accidents were reported, claiming the lives of 904 passengers and railway staff and leaving 3,155 passengers and others injured.”
To reduce accidents, Indian Railways has implemented several technology-driven safety measures. Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (UFD) testing is now used to detect defects in rails and ensure timely removal of faulty sections. Track geometry is continuously monitored through the Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) and Track Recording Cars (TRC) to help control derailments. Vaishnaw also highlighted that “all locomotives have been equipped with Vigilance Control Devices in order to improve alertness of loco pilots.” The Minister emphasized that a series of such technology-based initiatives are being taken to enhance safety and prevent accidents on the rail network.