Murder accused escapes from Kanpur Jail, prison staff suspended

A 25-year-old murder accused escaped from Kanpur district jail late Friday night, triggering a massive search operation by prison officials and local police.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Asaruddin, who had been lodged in Barrack No. 14 since January 14, 2024, went missing during a routine headcount around 10:30 pm. Jail authorities conducted multiple recounts but failed to locate him, prompting them to alert the police by 2:30 am.

Following the incident, PC Meena, Director General (Prisons), suspended a jailor, a deputy jailor, and two head warders. A probe has been ordered, to be led by the DIG (Prisons) of Kanpur Range. Police and jail staff searched Kanpur railway station, bus stands, and nearby areas but found no trace of the fugitive. CCTV footage from within the jail and nearby locations, as well as inputs from warders, have so far shown no sign of Asaruddin exiting the premises. Teams have checked trees, toilet ducts, and other hidden spots.

Asaruddin, a resident of Tiwari Pur in Jajmau, was arrested on January 14 for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old friend Ismail on January 8. Police say the killing was premeditated and motivated by Asaruddin’s belief that his wife was having an affair with the victim. Originally from Assam, the accused remains at large as the search continues.

Senior officers, including DCP (East) Satyajit Gupta and ADCP Anjali Vishwakarma, visited the jail to oversee the investigation.