Nine days since Bihar draft roll issued: Over 7,000 individuals, but no party, file objections

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Saturday said that since the Bihar draft voter list was published nine days ago, on August 1, no political party has approached it for inclusion or deletion of names of individuals from the rolls.

The draft roll will be available till September 1 for claims and objections under which parties and individuals can seek inclusion of eligible citizens left out and exclusion of those they believe are ineligible.

The EC said between August 1 and August 9, no booth-level agent appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure.

On the other hand, 7,252 individuals have approached it for inclusion or deletion of names from the draft voters' list.