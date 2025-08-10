After Ghaziabad bogus embassy, six held in Noida for running fake ‘International Police’ office

Gautam Budh Nagar police have arrested six men for allegedly running a bogus office in the name of the “International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau” to mislead the public, impersonate government officials, and extort money using forged documents, fake IDs, and police-style insignia.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they raided premises at BS-136, Sector 70, Noida, around midnight on Sunday, where the accused had set up an office designed to resemble that of an official investigative agency.

Investigators said that the group allegedly used police-like colours and logos, displayed forged certificates purportedly from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Ayush, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and falsely claimed affiliations with Interpol, the International Human Rights Commission, and Eurasia Pol. They even claimed to have an office in the UK.

Police said the gang posed as public servants, solicited donations through their website — www.intlpcrib.in — and displayed various national and international certificates online to create an appearance of legitimacy. They also kept multiple press ID cards, “international human rights” IDs, and official-looking stamps to influence and deceive people.