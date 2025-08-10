After Ghaziabad bogus embassy, six held in Noida for running fake ‘International Police’ office

Gautam Budh Nagar police have arrested six men for allegedly running a bogus office in the name of the “International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau” to mislead the public, impersonate government officials, and extort money using forged documents, fake IDs, and police-style insignia.
According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they raided premises at BS-136, Sector 70, Noida, around midnight on Sunday, where the accused had set up an office designed to resemble that of an official investigative agency.
Investigators said that the group allegedly used police-like colours and logos, displayed forged certificates purportedly from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Ayush, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and falsely claimed affiliations with Interpol, the International Human Rights Commission, and Eurasia Pol. They even claimed to have an office in the UK.
Police said the gang posed as public servants, solicited donations through their website — www.intlpcrib.in — and displayed various national and international certificates online to create an appearance of legitimacy. They also kept multiple press ID cards, “international human rights” IDs, and official-looking stamps to influence and deceive people.
“We successfully disrupted a well-orchestrated fraud operation,” DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi said. “The accused had established a hoax office under the guise of the ‘International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau,’ using police-like insignia and fabricated ministry documents to deceive the public and extort money. During the raid, we arrested six suspects and seized extensive evidence, including forged IDs, ministry certificates, cheque books, ATM cards, visiting cards, signboards, mobile phones, and cash.
Police said the gang had set up the office only about 10 days earlier, renting the premises on June 4, and were attempting to function as a parallel law enforcement body. Since the operation was still in its early stages, officials believe only a handful of individuals had been targeted so far, but efforts are underway to identify more victims.
The accused were identified as Bibhash, Araghya, Babu, Chandra Mandal, Pintu, Samapda, and Ashish all originally from West Bengal and living in Sector 70.
During the raid, police recovered mobile phones, cheque books, rubber stamps, ID cards from various institutions, affiliation documents, visiting cards, certificates, letterheads, envelopes, a trust deed, ATM cards, and cash. Each suspect was found in possession of at least one mobile phone.
A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to forgery, cheating, impersonation, and endangering safety, as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.
“The gang claimed links to international bodies and displayed numerous fake credentials to bolster their image,” Awasthi added. “We are now verifying their backgrounds, affiliations, and identifying any additional accomplices or victims.”
All six accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and the investigation is continuing.
The UP Special Task Force on July 22 had arrested 47-year-old Harsh Vardhan Jain from Ghaziabad for running "embassies" of four micronations — Westarctica, Seborga, Poulbia and Ladonia — from a rented house.
Claiming to be their "ambassador," Jain similarly possessed forged diplomatic plates, luxury cars and official seals. Police are probing alleged overseas job scams, hawala links and counterintelligence activities. Custody plea is pending in court. They are also examining statements by Westarctica and Seborga for possible use in the investigation.