CDS: Tri-services synergy powered Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday described the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a testament to the synergy and operational cohesion among the three services, while addressing the 21st Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad.

The Ministry of Defence said CDS Chauhan stressed on the importance of comprehensive capability development, self reliance and in-depth understanding of the changes being pursued in the military to deal with the disruptive changes in tech-driven modern warfare.

General Chauhan also highlighted the achievements of the Department of Military Affairs, the functioning of national security panels crucial for decision-making, implementation of reforms, including organisational restructuring, and the roadmap for theatre commands to enhance joint capability. “Logistics is the backbone of military operations and integration of logistical processes is critical to achieving objectives, he said.