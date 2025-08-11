Nine women dead, 26 injured as tempo overturns in Pune during Shravan pilgrimage

MUMBAI: The nine women were killed after their tempo carrying them overturned and fell into a deep valley near Khed in Pune district on Monday.

The incident took place when a group of 35 women in a small tempo was on its way from Papalwadi village to Kundeshwar Shiva temple at Khed in Pune district on the occasion of the auspicious Shravan month. In the devastating accident, the tempo overturned, falling into a deep valley that killed as many as nine women, while another 26 women got injured and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The devotees throng the Kundeshwar Shiva temple in the month of Shravan as it is considered auspicious to visit the ancient temple and worship the god.

An eyewitness said that the women’s tempo reportedly lost control on a sharp S-shaped bend between Pait and Kundeshwar, and it slipped off the road, tumbling down into a field below and a deep valley. The tempo then rolled over two to three times, leading to instant fatalities and serious injuries among the passengers.

Among the deceased are Shobha Dnyaneshwar Papal, Suman Kaluram Papal, Sharda Ramdas Chorge, Manda Kanif Darekar, Sanjeevani Kailas Darekar, Mirabai Sambhaji Chorge, Baidabai Nyayneshwar Darekar, and Shakuntala Tanaji Chorghe. Twenty-two injured women have been admitted to a private hospital in Khed for treatment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced financial aid to the families of the deceased and assured medical treatment for the injured women. He said that after the incident, rescue efforts were immediately launched by residents and authorities.