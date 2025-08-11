We want answers, not attacks: Tharoor slams EC over poll panel's criticism of Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hit out at the Election Commission (EC) on Monday for attacking Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his poll-rigging claims, saying that instead of providing answers, the poll panel is insisting on formalities like an oath and an affidavit.

Participating in a protest march taken out by opposition MPs against the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori", Tharoor said "what we want is answers, not attacks".

"The Election Commission was asked a number of very serious questions by Rahul Gandhi. Those serious questions deserve serious answers. The Election Commission, instead of providing answers, is insisting on formalities like an oath," he told PTI.

"I honestly do not think there is any reason for it.... They do not have to insist on it. Secondly, the data that Rahulji is citing is Election Commission data, the EC can look at its own data," the former Union minister said.

"Seems to me that instead of getting stuck on formalities, they should address the serious doubts that have been raised in people's mind because the integrity of the electoral system is credible, essential and vital for our own democracy. It is too precious for us to tamper with," Tharoor said.

"So my own view very seriously is that questions have been asked and answers must be given. That is what all this is all about," he added.

Asked about the EC attacking Gandhi over his poll-rigging claims, Tharoor said, "What we want is answers, not attacks."