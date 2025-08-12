Road rage incident leads to renaming of 'Daccapatty' locality in Assam town

GUWAHATI: A locality with a Bangladeshi touch in Assam’s Nagaon town has been renamed, days after an incident where an Assamese youth was assaulted by a Bengali Muslim.

On August 9, Anis Rahman had assaulted Tandeep Kakoty following an altercation. The assailant was busy talking on his phone after parking his two-wheeler by the roadside in Nagaon’s Daccapatty area.

Kakoty, who too was riding a two-wheeler behind Rahman, honked twice. This triggered a verbal tiff between the two and it soon turned violent when Rahman hit Kakoty with a helmet. He was arrested by the police soon after.

The incident caught on camera went viral. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that he had directed Nagaon District Commissioner (DC) Debashish Sarma to rename Daccapatty with an Assamese name.

So, on Tuesday, Daccapatty, a bustling business centre that got its name during the colonial era, was renamed “Roopkonwar Chowk” by the district administration.