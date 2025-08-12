Road rage incident leads to renaming of 'Daccapatty' locality in Assam town

GUWAHATI: A locality with a Bangladeshi touch in Assam’s Nagaon town has been renamed, days after an incident where an Assamese youth was assaulted by a Bengali Muslim.
On August 9, Anis Rahman had assaulted Tandeep Kakoty following an altercation. The assailant was busy talking on his phone after parking his two-wheeler by the roadside in Nagaon’s Daccapatty area.
Kakoty, who too was riding a two-wheeler behind Rahman, honked twice. This triggered a verbal tiff between the two and it soon turned violent when Rahman hit Kakoty with a helmet. He was arrested by the police soon after.
The incident caught on camera went viral. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that he had directed Nagaon District Commissioner (DC) Debashish Sarma to rename Daccapatty with an Assamese name.
So, on Tuesday, Daccapatty, a bustling business centre that got its name during the colonial era, was renamed “Roopkonwar Chowk” by the district administration.
Noted playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and filmmaker Jyoti Prasad Agarwala is popularly called the Rupkonwar of Assamese culture. The renaming of the locality is being seen as a tribute to him.
The Nagaon DC said the area had been renamed as Roopkonwar Chowk respecting the sentiments of the people of the town.
“The area has a bust of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala. Various prominent organisations celebrate his birthday etc there. Keeping this in mind, a decision was made to rename the stretch as Roopkonwar Chowk,” he told journalists.
Going back to history, he said in the last part of the 19th century when the British came, they needed skilled people to make biscuits, bind books, sew clothes etc. He said people from erstwhile East Bengal came to Jorhat and then to Nagaon. It was then that Nagaon got a locality by the name of Daccapatty, he added.
Incidentally, Jorhat in eastern Assam also has a locality by the name of Daccapatty.