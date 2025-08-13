Bus collides head-on with truck in UP's Jaunpur, five dead, 15 injured

JAUNPUR: Five people, including a minor girl, died and 15 others got injured when a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday near Guraeni petrol pump in Khetasarai police station area, they said.

The roadways bus coming from Jaunpur and the truck from Shahganj rammed into each other, killing a two-year-old girl, two women and two men, Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said.

According to police, the accident was caused due to the negligence of the bus driver, who swerved to the right and hit the truck.