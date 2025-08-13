CWRC warns of weaker Cauvery inflow in August

NEE DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has expressed satisfaction over Karnataka’s water release to Tamil Nadu’s Mettur Dam during the first half of the southwest monsoon, while noting a decline in August inflows due to weaker rainfall.

At its 120th meeting, the CWRC said Karnataka released 162 tmc ft at Biligundlu between June 1 and August 11, exceeding seasonal requirements.

Puducherry also received more than its share. However, daily flow on 11 August fell to 1.30 tmc ft, below the 1.48 tmc ft norm. Reservoirs in both States are about 97% full. The situation will be reviewed at the end of August.