Suspected honour killing victim from Gujarat cracks NEET

PALANPUR: An 18-year-old girl from Gujarat, who was a victim of suspected honour killing, has cracked the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a police official said on Wednesday.

The teen from Banaskantha district was allegedly killed by her father and two uncles on June 24 at her native village, said Danta division Assistant Superintendent of Police Suman Nala.

To prepare for the all-India medical entrance exam, the victim had moved to Palanpur town, and during that time, she got into a live-in relationship with a man.

“She had given NEET a few months back, but it is still unclear if she wanted to become a doctor or a nurse. As per the results announced recently, she has cleared the test with good marks,” said Nala.

Based on a complaint submitted by her live-in partner Haresh Chaudhary, the Tharad police in the district on August 6 booked the girl’s father Sendhabhai Patel and uncle Shivrambhai Patel for the murder, as they were against the relationship, Nala said.

After the registration of FIR, police had arrested Shivrambhai and added the name of one Naran Patel to the FIR as co-accused, said the official. “We arrested Naran Patel on Tuesday. He is a cousin of Shivrambhai and Sendhabhai, who is still absconding,” said Nala.