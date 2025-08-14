India hopes US ties will progress despite tariff tensions: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hoped that its relationship with the US will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests.

New Delhi's comments came amid escalating tensions between the two countries after President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges, he said.

"We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," he said.

Jaiswal was asked about the future of India-US ties in the wake of tariff tensions.

The MEA spokesperson suggested that the defence ties between the two countries remained robust.

"The India-US defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership," he said.

This robust cooperation has strengthened across all domains, he noted..

"We are expecting a US Defence Policy Team to be in Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska," Jaiswal said.

"Both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of the month," he added.