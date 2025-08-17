Flood warnings issued in Punjab districts as Ravi river swells due to heavy rains in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered a flood-like situation in six districts of Punjab, with authorities issuing fresh alerts for vulnerable areas.

The districts affected include Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where rising water levels in rivers and breaches in temporary embankments have raised concerns.

The situation in Gurdaspur district remains critical as the local administration has issued a fresh alert, warning the public that the Ravi river is expected to receive more than 1.5 lakh cusecs of water today. Streams and nullahs in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir are reportedly running at full capacity.

Villages identified as vulnerable include Kanna, Chountra, Chakri Slach, Adhi, Zainpur, Thakurpur, Rosa, Chanduwadala, Kamalpur Jattan, Dera Baba Nanak, Dharamkot Pattan, Gurchak and Ghanyie Ke Bet. The administration has directed residents in these areas to remain on alert.

In Tarn Taran district, the water level at the Harike headworks continues to rise following the release of 90,000 cusecs of water. The Sutlej river recorded an inflow of 1.12 lakh cusecs today, creating the possibility of flood-like conditions in downstream areas. The district administration has urged people living along the riverbanks to shift to safer locations.

In light of the rising water levels in dams due to persistent rainfall over the past few days in the mountainous regions of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal today reviewed the prevailing situation in several districts through detailed telephonic conversations with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.