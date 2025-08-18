10 ex-legislators, 6 MLAs get new roles in MP Congress

BHOPAL: Six MLAs, 10 former legislators — some of them former ministers — now have a new assignment in hand; rebuilding the Congress in respective districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Two and half months after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched the ambitious ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ from Bhopal on June 3, the grand old party released it’s long-awaited list of district chiefs on Saturday.

The 71 newly-appointed district party chiefs include six present MLAs; among them, former ministers — Jaivardhan Singh as chief of Guna district and Omkar Singh Markam (Dindori) — have been named.

While 21 presidents have been reappointed, out of the total 71 district chiefs, 36 or 51% are from reserved categories, women and minorities includingm 12 OBC, 10 ST, eight SC, four women, and two from minority communities.

While the appointments are aimed at reviving the state organisation after a dismal show in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, protests and resignations have been reported against the decision.