Heavy rains disrupt trains, roads, and daily life in Mumbai

Relentless overnight downpours brought Mumbai to a standstill Tuesday morning, submerging roads, crippling local train services, and prompting authorities to shut schools and colleges across the city and neighbouring Konkan districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining areas, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. The warning proved accurate, with several areas recording over 150 mm of rain in just 21 hours.

Low-lying areas such as Gandhi Market, Dadar, Chembur, Borivali, Andheri, and Sion were heavily waterlogged, causing severe traffic snarls. Train services were also delayed across multiple suburban routes.

The city saw particularly intense rainfall between 5 am and 6 am, with localities like Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Dadar, Worli, and Malabar Hill recording between 40 mm and 65 mm in just one hour.

The Directorate of Higher Education declared a holiday for all senior colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg as a precautionary measure.

With no immediate let-up expected, authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.