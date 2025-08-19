INDIA bloc ups ante, says CEC behaving as BJP spokesperson

NEW DELHI: A day after the presser by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Opposition parties on Monday, at a joint press conference, lashed out at the CEC and accused him of ‘behaving like a BJP spokesperson’. The Opposition alleged that the CEC failed to answer their questions on the SIR of electoral rolls and issues related to voter list irregularities.

Addressing the press conference, leaders of eight opposition parties including Congress, TMC, SP, DMK and RJD said that instead of responding to questions raised by them, Kumar chose to attack them. “The right to vote is the most important right given by the Constitution to a common citizen. Democracy depends on it. EC is the body meant to protect it... But we can see that the CEC did not reply to the important questions being raised by the political parties, and is running away from its responsibility,” said Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. “It’s clear that the EC is in the hands of some officials who are taking sides. Such officials are against any inquiry,” he alleged.

Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said that while the EC is asking Rahul Gandhi to give an affidavit with his complaint, his party SP had submitted affidavits with complaints of around 18,000 voters being removed from the list in 2022, but no action was taken.

“In the 2022 UP polls, when Akhilesh Yadav said names of SP supporters have been removed from the voter list, we gave affidavits, but no action has been taken,” he said.