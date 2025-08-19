INTERVIEW | ‘Diversify exports; let US trade talks be side show’

With US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable stance on tariffs and the threat of a 50% levy on Indian goods, India’s exports to the US face unprecedented challenges. Many believe this is also an opportunity for India to diversify its export markets and push forward long-pending trade reforms. Rajiv Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and Chairman of Pahle India Foundation, tells Dipak Mondal that India must look to Europe and China as alternative markets. Excerpts:
The Bilateral Trade Agreement talks have been halted. The US delegation is not coming for now, and the meeting will be rescheduled for later. Given this background, where do you think the trade talks are headed?
I think we have given too much space and mindshare to these trade talks—in the media and policy circles. It feels like everything depends on them. But in today’s world, we should be looking at other opportunities and developing our potential, rather than hankering after a market that’s going to remain very uncertain for the next four years. You never know what the US administration will say today and do tomorrow.
My take is let’s see what happens and treat it as a side show, not the main show. The real question is how to enhance our export competitiveness, expand our markets, identify key export areas, and develop policies to foster their growth. This whole situation should be an opportunity to develop a proper export strategy, instead of depending so heavily on the US.
Developing export efficiency or finding an alternative market will take time. In the short term, say if tariffs go up to 50%, how will that impact us?
If tariffs increase to 50%, our exports will undoubtedly suffer. In categories like leather and leather products, the US market will become challenging because we will be unable to compete. But we can’t change that.
I suggest focusing on sectors where we are globally competitive and finding alternative markets for them. For example, in the leather goods sector, we have established a strong market presence in Europe. They may not be as big as the US, but they are significant. Similarly, Japan and China are large markets for marine products. Even in the short term, we should consider these alternatives.
If the tariff is 25% instead of 50%, will things improve?
Even a 25% tariff will reduce our competitiveness, and we could lose market share to countries like Vietnam.
Should India impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods?
No. We don’t have the leverage. US exports to India are just about 2% of their total exports — around $30–40 billion. That’s nothing for them. Raising tariffs will only worsen relations, and they could retaliate further.
Instead, we need to negotiate. If the US is such an important market for us and we lack leverage, then we should consider compromises — whether in dairy, marine products, or agriculture. Look at areas where we can give a little, and then move forward. Retaliation is not an option for India.
What alternate markets can absorb the kind of goods we currently export to the US?
Europe is the most obvious option. The India-EU trade agreement has been under discussion for 18 years — this is the time to conclude it. If the Europeans want lower duties on their cars or wines, we should consider it favourably. We have already agreed to concessions with the UK, so why not extend it to the EU?
Our negotiating strategy has been about protecting weak sectors, but that prevents us from gaining new markets. For example, why protect automobiles when our biggest carmaker is Maruti, which is essentially a Japanese company? Instead, let’s focus on the bigger picture — conclude the EU deal and open up a market of 360 million people.
China is another option. Why this Press Note 3, and why this on-engagement with China? I am happy that the Prime Minister is going to attend the SCO meet. It’s the world’s second-largest economy and imports large quantities of agricultural products from the US. Why not us? It’s not easy, but we need to take it seriously.
Can China be a major export destination for India?
Yes. China imports a huge volume of agricultural products. We could compete there. Additionally, as Chinese wages are rising, they are shifting away from labour-intensive manufacturing. That creates opportunities for us. But the key is strategy. The government must actively support private exporters.
What support should the government give to the exporters?
The support should be in the form of market-specific interventions, rather than general policies. For example, when I was at the NITI Aayog and spoke to people at Apple, their requirements were very different from those of other companies. We need customised approaches for each market and each sector.
Also, each state in India should have its export promotion policy. What works for Punjab won’t work for Tamil Nadu. For instance, Agra is a major leather hub—if we bring in a big brand like Nike as an anchor investor, the entire supply chain can grow rapidly.
Should we continue to protect our agricultural and dairy sectors?
We need to be more nuanced. My only broad point is that we should not allow GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms), since we don’t fully know their health effects. Beyond that, it has to be sector-specific. For example, there’s no harm in importing maize to feed our cattle and poultry, and if it frees up land for other uses. The idea is to be granular, not general.