PM Modi, allies felicitate NDA V-P candidate Radhakrishnan at parliamentary party meeting

With the NDA holding a clear majority in the electoral college, Radhakrishnan’s win is certain, even as the INDIA bloc plans to field a candidate.
Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State Jitendra Singh and BJP MP Anurag Thakur as he arrives to attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan was felicitated at a meeting of the ruling bloc's MPs here on Tuesday by their top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP allies.

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday.

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest.

Radhakrishnan (67), a seasoned BJP leader, is currently the Maharashtra governor and hails from Tamil Nadu.

