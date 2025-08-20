Nod to Rs 8.3K cr Bhubaneswar Bypass

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two mega infrastructure projects, including one for Odisha and another for Rajasthan, with cumulative estimated cost of over `9,500 crore.

Briefing media after the meeting of the CCEA, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the construction of a 6-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) in Odisha with an estimated cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore has been approved.

The nod has also been given to the construction of green-field Kota-Bundi airport in Rajasthan with a total estimated capital investment of Rs 1,507 crore, he added.

The Minister said, the length of the ring road project for the twin capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack would be 110.875 km and it would be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

“At present, the Rameshwar -Tangi stretch of the existing National Highway faces severe congestion due to heavy traffic moving through urban centres like Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.

The new Greenfield ring road aims to divert heavy commercial vehicles away from these cities, thereby improving freight efficiency, reducing logistics costs, and promoting socio-economic development in Odisha and neighbouring eastern states,” Vaishnaw said.

The alignment will integrate with three National Highways (NH-55, NH-57, NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), offering seamless connectivity to economic and social hubs across the region, he said.