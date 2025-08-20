Nod to Rs 8.3K cr Bhubaneswar Bypass

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two mega infrastructure projects, including one for Odisha and another for Rajasthan, with cumulative estimated cost of over `9,500 crore.
Briefing media after the meeting of the CCEA, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the construction of a 6-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) in Odisha with an estimated cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore has been approved.
The nod has also been given to the construction of green-field Kota-Bundi airport in Rajasthan with a total estimated capital investment of Rs 1,507 crore, he added.
The Minister said, the length of the ring road project for the twin capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack would be 110.875 km and it would be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
“At present, the Rameshwar -Tangi stretch of the existing National Highway faces severe congestion due to heavy traffic moving through urban centres like Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.
The new Greenfield ring road aims to divert heavy commercial vehicles away from these cities, thereby improving freight efficiency, reducing logistics costs, and promoting socio-economic development in Odisha and neighbouring eastern states,” Vaishnaw said.
The alignment will integrate with three National Highways (NH-55, NH-57, NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), offering seamless connectivity to economic and social hubs across the region, he said.
“It will also connect with 10 Economic Nodes, 4 Social Nodes, and 5 Logistic Nodes, along with key infrastructure such as Bhubaneswar Airport, Khordha Railway Station, a proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park, and two major ports (Puri and Astrang),” the Minister said.
Later, in a statement, the government said that following the completion, the project is expected to generate 74.43 lakh person-days of direct employment and 93.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment, creating new opportunities for local communities.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also cleared the proposal for building a green field airport - Kota-Bundi - in Rajasthan, the Minister said, adding that it would be funded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
“For the airport, 1,089 acres of land has been provided free of cost by the Rajasthan government and the airport will have a capacity to handle 2 million passengers per annum,” he said, while noting that the new aviation facility will significantly improve regional connectivity and promote the local economy.
“The AAI will fund the project through its internal accruals and is expected to be completed in 24 months. In the last 11 years the number of operational airports in the country has more than doubled to 162 in 2025 from 74 in 2014. Also, the number of air passengers has increased to 41.2 crore this year from 16.8 crore in 2014,” the Minister noted.