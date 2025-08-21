Bihar CM Nitish sparks controversy after declining to wear traditional ‘topi’ at madrasa event

PATNA: Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday courted controversy after he declined to wear a 'topi' (a cap associated with Muslims) at a function in Patna marking the centenary of the Bihar Madarsa Education Board.
When state minority welfare minister Mohammad Zama Khan tried to place the cap on Nitish’s head, the chief minister took it from him and put it on Khan instead.
A video of the exchange, showing Nitish diverting the cap and placing it back on his colleague’s head, went viral on social media. Nitish and other dignitaries were present at the centenary function. In the video, widely shared online, Nitish’s gesture appeared to surprise participants.
The chief minister, who has long cultivated a secular image, has ruled Bihar for two decades in alliance with the BJP, except for two stints when he partnered with the RJD and other allies as part of the grand alliance.
Despite his BJP ties, Nitish has launched several welfare schemes for the minority community, including building boundary walls around graveyards, which helped him secure support from sections of Muslims.
During his speech, Nitish drew a contrast with the earlier RJD regime, saying: “No work was done for Muslim community before 2005.”
This is not the first time Nitish has drawn attention with such gestures.
On earlier occasions, he has avoided someone garlanding him by taking the garland and putting it back on the person.
In 2013, he said: “To govern a country like India, you have to take everyone along; sometimes you will have to wear ‘topi’ and sometimes ‘tilak’ (kabhi topi bhi pehenni padhegi, kabhi tilak bhi lagana padega).”
Earlier in the day, a group of madarsa teachers protested outside the venue, alleging they had not received salaries for months. They accused the state government of ignoring the poor condition of madarsas across the state. Tension escalated after Nitish’s address, as teachers waved pamphlets and demanded action on salaries and pending commitments.
“We have always been promised to fulfil the demands. But nothing has happened on this front so far,” said one visibly agitated teacher.
He added: “In 2011, Nitish Kumar promised to provide salaries to 2,459 madarsa. Only 1,659 madarsa remain, and for so many years we have been on the verge of starvation. We were told an announcement would be made today, but nothing happened.”
Other teachers at the event backed his claims.
Nitish has previously worn traditional caps at minority community events but has lately avoided doing so. In March, at an Iftar party hosted at his residence, he was seen without the skull cap he usually wore at such occasions. Instead, he draped a scarf, or kafiya, around his shoulders.