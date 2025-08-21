Crowds swell as Rahul yatra raises pitch over Bihar SIR

PATNA: The ongoing 16-day, 3,000-km Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been drawing massive crowds in Bihar, with people lining the roads, waving flags, and cheering him. Hundreds of young people were seen clicking selfies, while Rahul himself appeared overwhelmed by the response.

On Tuesday, the Yatra moved from Gaya towards Nawada and Sheikhpura. In Nawada, Rahul addressed a public meeting on the third day of the march before continuing his journey.

The programme has been running behind schedule, as Rahul makes frequent unscheduled halts to meet people personally. Some, however, were left disappointed. “I wanted to take a selfie with Rahul Gandhi, but could not because of the rush.

I don’t know if I’ll ever get the chance again,” said Sangeeta Kumari, 21, a student from Nawada. Her cousin Raj Kishore, a 24-year-old UPSC aspirant, was luckier. “I jostled with Congress workers to get close. The security was tight, but I managed to take a photo with him,” he said.