Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai puts on display investor-ready state ecosystem at Osaka summit

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Chhattisgarh Pavilion, organised at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on Monday. It elicited an encouraging response on the opening day, with over 22000 visitors experiencing the state’s unique mix of heritage, culture, and tourism.

The event, open till August 30, was put together at the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation. Sai attended the exhibition, which highlighted the state’s singular identity, traditions, and modern progress.

The CM said, “Our identity is not limited to heritage and folk culture alone, but we are also advancing rapidly in the direction of industry, innovation, and global cooperation.”

Tribal art, weaving, handicrafts, herbal items, and tourist destinations of Chhattisgarh, exhibited at the Pavilion, fascinated the visitors, said an official attending the event.

“The special focus remains on the state’s industrial capacity, investment opportunities, and future potential, creating a reassuring perception about the state among the international audience”, he added.

Visitors from Japan and other countries “lauded the Chhattisgarh Pavilion” while appreciating especially the handicrafts, bamboo products, Bastar Art, and performances based on folk music.

CM Sai interacted with the guests at the ‘Investor Connect event in Osaka’ at the Pavilion and conveyed that Chhattisgarh is fully prepared to present itself as an ideal destination for investment and partnerships.