Delhi High Court chucks CIC fiat to disclose PM Modi's degree

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had directed the University of Delhi (DU) to disclose and allow inspection of records relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bachelor’s degree.

Justice Sachin Datta had reserved the judgment on February 27, pronounced the verdict on DU’s plea challenging the CIC directive.

Justice Datta, in his verdict, found no implicit public interest in the information sought under RTI, adding educational qualifications were not in the nature of any statutory requirement for holding any public office or discharging official responsibilities. The marks obtained, grades, answer sheets, etc., are in the nature of personal information and are protected under Section 8(1) of the RTI Act, the court ruled.