India, US discuss new 10-year defence pact amid trade and tariff tensions

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing trade and tariff tensions, India and the United States convened the 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue on 25 August to review strategic priorities and strengthen defence and security cooperation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue was co-chaired virtually by Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Vishwesh Negi from the Indian side, and Bethany P. Morrison, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, along with Jedidiah P. Royal, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, from the US side.

"Through this dialogue, officials advanced bilateral initiatives, discussed regional security developments, and exchanged perspectives on a number of shared strategic priorities," the MEA noted.

A key highlight of the meeting was the discussion on finalising a new ten-year Framework for the India–US Major Defence Partnership. Both sides expressed intent to deepen cooperation across a range of defence areas, including industrial collaboration, science and technology, operational coordination, regional engagement, and intelligence sharing.