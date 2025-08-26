Three dead, houses, bridges damaged as heavy rains trigger floods, landslides across Jammu

JAMMU: Three persons were killed and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu, where almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province was "quite serious" and he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, while dozens of hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods, the officials said, adding the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the rains.

Three persons, two in Gandoh and one in Thathri, were killed in separate rain-related incidents, while 15 houses and four bridges were damaged, the officials said.

Reports of damage to public and private infrastructure were also received from high altitude areas of Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch districts, the officials said, adding the real picture will emerge only after an assessment of the ground situation.

The chief minister held a meeting in Srinagar to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains and directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures.

"The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.