21-year-old groom among six booked in UP's Basti for illegal child marriage

LUCKNOW: Three days after a child marriage was solemnised involving a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man at a local temple in Basti district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, police have booked six individuals under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Munderwa police station, specifically at the Kali Mata temple in Padri village.

According to local sources, the groom was detained for questioning, and the temple priest came under scrutiny for allegedly conducting the ceremony despite the bride being underage, in clear violation of the law.

Official reports state that the marriage took place on the night of 24 August at approximately 10pm. The minor girl, identified as Shivangi Gaur (16), was married to Nitesh Gaur (21), a resident of Gulriya Sirma village. The ceremony was officiated by temple priest Purushottam Mishra, with the consent of the girl’s family.

The case came to light following a complaint by Jagai, son of Gangaram, who serves as the village watchman in Padri. In his complaint, Jagai flagged the marriage as illegal due to the girl’s age and urged authorities to take immediate action against all involved.