Modi's image 'product of his friends with deep pockets,' alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally; calls PM 'hollow'

DARBHANGA/ MUZAFFARPUR/ SITAMARHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to berate Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump's claim that India had agreed to halt military conflict with Pakistan "within five hours" of an ultimatum from America.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, whose fortnight-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar has three more days to go, covered north Bihar districts of Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi, all strongholds of the BJP-led NDA.

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi's Runni Saidpur late in the evening, before calling it a day, Gandhi said, "What type of Prime Minister do we have? He brags of having a 56-inch chest. But US President Donald Trump says that while Operation Sindoor was on, he called up Modi and told him to stop the military conflict within 24 hours. And Modi, like a deflated tyre (hawa nikal gayi), obeyed the command within five hours."

The former Congress president alleged that it only proves Modi is a coward.

"His (Modi's) image is a product of his friends with deep pockets. He also receives some help from the media, which spends 10 days telecasting the wedding of a wealthy man's son, but cannot spare 15 minutes for our Yatra in which lakhs of people are turning up daily," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed that when he challenged Modi in Parliament recently to call the bluff of Trump, he could not muster the courage to utter a word.

"I have met him a number of times. He seems hollow. A far cry from real heroes like Mahatma Gandhi who never boasted of a 56-inch chest," the Congress leader said.