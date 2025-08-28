Nod to overhaul street vendor scheme

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday cleared proposals covering social welfare, infrastructure, and sports, chief among them being the extension of the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, the approval of four railway projects, and backing Gujarat’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The extension of the PM SVANidhi scheme will benefit street vendors, who are the backbone of urban markets. The scheme, which offers collateral-free loans to help vendors keep their businesses running, will now continue until March 31, 2030, as per the decision of the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister. The government has earmarked Rs 7,332 crore for the restructured programme.

The first tranche of loans under the scheme has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, while the second has gone up from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The third tranche remains unchanged at Rs 50,000. To encourage digital transactions, vendors who repay their second loan will be given a UPI-linked RuPay credit card.

They will also be able to earn cashback incentives of up to Rs 1,600 for retail and wholesale transactions. The scheme’s reach is being expanded beyond statutory towns to census towns, meaning more small vendors in smaller urban areas will come under its fold.