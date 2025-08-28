Nod to overhaul street vendor scheme

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday cleared proposals covering social welfare, infrastructure, and sports, chief among them being the extension of the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, the approval of four railway projects, and backing Gujarat’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
The extension of the PM SVANidhi scheme will benefit street vendors, who are the backbone of urban markets. The scheme, which offers collateral-free loans to help vendors keep their businesses running, will now continue until March 31, 2030, as per the decision of the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister. The government has earmarked Rs 7,332 crore for the restructured programme.
The first tranche of loans under the scheme has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, while the second has gone up from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The third tranche remains unchanged at Rs 50,000. To encourage digital transactions, vendors who repay their second loan will be given a UPI-linked RuPay credit card.
They will also be able to earn cashback incentives of up to Rs 1,600 for retail and wholesale transactions. The scheme’s reach is being expanded beyond statutory towns to census towns, meaning more small vendors in smaller urban areas will come under its fold.
On infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved four railway projects worth Rs 12,328 crore. These include a new railway line in Gujarat’s Kutch district and three multi-tracking projects in Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam.
The government in the statement said, “The above projects aim to ensure seamless and faster transportation of both passengers and goods. These initiatives will provide connectivity and improve travel convenience, besides reducing logistic cost and decreasing dependence on oil imports.”
The Kutch project will cover the Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat routes, adding 145 route km and 164 track km to Gujarat’s railway network. With a cost of Rs 2,526 crore, it is expected to be completed in three years and will connect some of the most remote areas of the region.
The other three projects focus on easing congestion and improving travel. The 173 km Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi third and fourth line across Karnataka and Telangana will cost Rs 5,012 crore and take five years.
Bihar’s Bhagalpur–Jamalpur third line, covering 53 km, will cost Rs 1,156 crore and is expected to be completed within three years. Assam’s 194 km Furkating–New Tinsukia doubling project is expected to cost Rs 3,634 crore and is scheduled for completion within four years.