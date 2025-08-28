Prolonged torrential rains trigger waterlogging, landslide alerts in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Torrential rains in Guwahati on Thursday caused artificial floods in several localities, severely affecting the daily activities of people.
The downpour, which followed Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, also inundated major roads, disrupting vehicular traffic. People, including office-goers, were stranded for hours, much to their woes.
Some were seen in viral videos wading through knee-deep water, while quite a few vehicles broke down on the roads.
The rains left stretches of National Highway 27 submerged. The situation was no better on the stretch between Khanapara in Guwahati and Jorabat on the Meghalaya border. Vehicles are required to pass through Jorabat for travel between Guwahati and Shillong.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.
“The weather pattern suggests that rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning (up to 6 cm/24 hours) is very likely to occur at most places of the city along with intense spell of rainfall (2-3 cm/hour) in the coming 24 hours which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets,” the state government warned through a statement.
The statement also mentioned that city authorities were closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems were being kept on alert.
In view of the situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requested people to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant.
It urged daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their schedules accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas were advised to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.
“The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain. The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness,” the statement further said.