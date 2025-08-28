Prolonged torrential rains trigger waterlogging, landslide alerts in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Torrential rains in Guwahati on Thursday caused artificial floods in several localities, severely affecting the daily activities of people.

The downpour, which followed Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, also inundated major roads, disrupting vehicular traffic. People, including office-goers, were stranded for hours, much to their woes.

Some were seen in viral videos wading through knee-deep water, while quite a few vehicles broke down on the roads.

The rains left stretches of National Highway 27 submerged. The situation was no better on the stretch between Khanapara in Guwahati and Jorabat on the Meghalaya border. Vehicles are required to pass through Jorabat for travel between Guwahati and Shillong.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.