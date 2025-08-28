RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for improved relations with neighbours once part of Bharat

NEW DELHI: Amid strained relations between India and some of its neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan, over terrorism, Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday called for improved ties with neighbouring regions, many of which, he noted, were once part of Bharat.

“Once, most of the Bharat’s neighbouring countries were Bharat. The geography is the same; the river is the same, the people are the same, the forests remain the same; only lines were drawn on maps,” Bhagwat said, stressing the importance of enhancing the sense of ‘belonging’ among the people of the neighbouring regions.

On the second day of the Sangh’s Centenary Lecture Series – 100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizon—the RSS chief pointed out, “Our first duty is foster a sense of belonging among these people”.

He described Bharat’s Dharma as a ‘vishwa-dharma’—a universal value system with the potential to bring peace to the world. Emphasising India’s inherent values, he said, “They may have separate faiths and communities but there is no difference in ‘sanskar”.

Bhagwat also warned against the excesses of consumerism, radicalism, and wokeism, stating that these global trends are creating societal challenges. He called for a collective effort to ensure that everyone has rights and a role in shaping an ideal society.