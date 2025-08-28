RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for improved relations with neighbours once part of Bharat

NEW DELHI: Amid strained relations between India and some of its neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan, over terrorism, Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday called for improved ties with neighbouring regions, many of which, he noted, were once part of Bharat.
“Once, most of the Bharat’s neighbouring countries were Bharat. The geography is the same; the river is the same, the people are the same, the forests remain the same; only lines were drawn on maps,” Bhagwat said, stressing the importance of enhancing the sense of ‘belonging’ among the people of the neighbouring regions.
On the second day of the Sangh’s Centenary Lecture Series – 100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizon—the RSS chief pointed out, “Our first duty is foster a sense of belonging among these people”.
He described Bharat’s Dharma as a ‘vishwa-dharma’—a universal value system with the potential to bring peace to the world. Emphasising India’s inherent values, he said, “They may have separate faiths and communities but there is no difference in ‘sanskar”.
Bhagwat also warned against the excesses of consumerism, radicalism, and wokeism, stating that these global trends are creating societal challenges. He called for a collective effort to ensure that everyone has rights and a role in shaping an ideal society.
While ‘Swadeshi’ should be preferred, it does not mean an end to commercial relationships with other nations. He urged people to use Swadeshi products in their daily lives, while recognising the need for some imports, he said.
“Aatmnirbharata must be Swadeshi and it is important. Being Atmanirbhar does not mean stopping imports altogether. The world moves because it moves interdependently, so export-import will continue,” he said. However, he asserted that trade should not happen under compulsion or external pressure.
His remarks came on the day when an additional 25% tariff imposed by US President Trump on India for purchasing Russian oil came into effect.
Addressing this context, Bhagwat said, “Whatever is made in your country, there is no need to import it from outside. Whatever is necessary for life and is not made in your country, we will import it from outside. The country’s policy should be done voluntarily; one should not go under pressure. This is Swadeshi”.