Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi sworn in as new SC judges

NEW DELHI: Two recently appointed new judges, Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, on Friday sworn in as Judge of the Supreme Court, taking the strength of judges to 34, the sanctioned capacity in the top court, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
The CJI B R Gavai administered the oath of office of secrecy to the two new judges in the top court premises.
After the swearing in ceremony, the bench strength has increased to 34, the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court.
On August 25, Monday, the Supreme Court collegium recommended to the Central govt the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Pancholi for elevation to the top court. The Centre on Wednesday had cleared their names to the elevation of the top court.
Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI for a period of two years, likely in October 2031 after the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi till October 2033.
With the elevation of Justice Aradhe and Pancholi to the Supreme Court, the top court has reached its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
The five member collegium headed by CJI Gavai met on Monday afternoon to hold deliberations and decided to recommend their names to the apex court.
The other four-judges in the top court Collegium, comprised of Justices Surya Kant, J K Maheshwari, Vikram Nath, and BV Nagarathna.
After the announcement, it had come to light that Justice Nagarathna -- the lone judge had dissented to the top court's Collegium's recommendation of Justice Pancholi for his elevation to the SC.
She was of the opinion that Justice Pancholi's appointment to the SC would be "counter-productive" to the judiciary, as she pointed out that it could erode "whatever credibility the collegium system still holds".
"There are several judges who outrank Justice Pancholi and could be considered for the post," she remarked.
Justice Nagarathna is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.