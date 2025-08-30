Clashes in Patna over derogatory remarks on Modi

PATNA: Violence erupted during a protest march near the Congress office at Sadaquat Ashram in Patna on Friday after BJP and Congress workers clashed.

The march was being organised over the use of abusive language against PM Narendra Modi and his late mother by a man during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday.

Situation spiralled out of control after BJP workers forced their entry into the Sadaqat Ashram by opening the main gate. Congress workers retaliated, resulting in a free-for-all battle. Several people were injured and some vehicles parked inside the Congress office were damaged.

Bihar minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin, who participated in the protest, claimed that the stir was peaceful, adding that those inside the Congress office had started hurling stones. “We are not scared of bricks or guns. We will take revenge for the insult to our mother,” he warned.