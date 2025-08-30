India is cautious and exercising strategic autonomy, says expert

BENGALURU: India is demonstrating strategic autonomy in the face of US tariffs and is keeping its options open, if possible, to gain optimum benefits from China and the US, said Jayadeva Ranade, former member, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), former additional secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, and President, ‘Centre for China Analysis and Strategy’ in an exclusive chat with TNIE.

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi’s two day visit to Japan and China later this weekend - his first in seven years, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Ranade said that the PM’s visit to Tokyo is very important as there is a lot of interaction between the two countries, meeting of minds and convergence of interests, energy cooperation and aerodynamics. “Japan is also unhappy at the way US President Donald Trump is looking at partnerships in the region. There is a growing concern in Tokyo on America’s role if China steps up military action in Taiwan or South China Sea,” said the former additional secretary.

Regarding Modi’s visit to China to attend the SCO, Ranade said that the thaw in India-China ties had begun much earlier, with PM meeting President Xi Jinping last year in October on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, which was followed by disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh.