At least 26 dead, 1,312 villages impacted in Punjab floods; CM Mann urges to release state's Rs 60,000 crore fund

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation in Punjab worsened due to incessant heavy rains, with the Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, and Ghaggar rivers in spate. Out of the 23 districts, 22 have been affected so far. A total of 1,312 villages have been impacted, nearly three lakh acres of standing crops were inundated, and 26 people have lost their lives.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to release Rs 60,000 crore of state funds that he claims are stuck with the Union Government.
Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said that 1,312 villages have been impacted across the state. These include 93 in Amritsar, 26 in Barnala, 21 in Bathinda, 1 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 92 in Fazilka, 107 in Ferozepur, 324 in Gurdaspur, 86 in Hoshiarpur, 55 in Jalandhar, 123 in Kapurthala, 26 in Ludhiana, 4 in Malerkotla, 77 in Mansa, 35 in Moga, 81 in Pathankot, 14 in Patiala, 2 in Rupnagar, 22 in Sangrur, 1 in SAS Nagar, 3 in SBS Nagar, 74 in Muktsar and 45 in Tarn Taran.
He added that 14,936 people have been evacuated to safer places. District-wise, 1,700 people have been rescued in Amritsar, 25 in Barnala, 1,599 in Fazilka, 3,265 in Ferozepur, 5,456 in Gurdaspur, 1,052 in Hoshiarpur, 362 in Kapurthala, 163 in Mansa, 115 in Moga, 1,139 in Pathankot, and 60 in Tarn Taran.
The minister said that the state machinery, along with NDRF, SDRF, the Army, and the Punjab Police, are working round the clock to safeguard lives and property.
Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner of Revenue, Anurag Verma, after inspecting the villages along the Sutlej river in Ferozepur district, said that due to heavy rainfall, nearly 3 lakh acres of land in Punjab have been affected, and around 1.25 lakh people have come under the impact of floods.
He said that the state government has already announced special girdawari to provide compensation for the affected crops. District authorities have been directed to collect accurate data on losses, he said, adding that compensation will be disbursed as per the directions of CM Mann.
The number of relief camps has been increased, with 122 camps currently operational, sheltering 6,582 people. Of these, 16 are in Amritsar, 1 in Barnala, 7 in Fazilka, 8 in Ferozepur, 25 in Gurdaspur, 20 in Hoshiarpur, 4 in Kapurthala, 1 in Mansa, 5 in Moga, 14 in Pathankot, 1 in Sangrur, and 20 in Patiala.
He further said that camps are sheltering 170 people in Amritsar, 25 in Barnala, 652 in Fazilka, 3,987 in Ferozepur, 411 in Gurdaspur, 478 in Hoshiarpur, 110 in Kapurthala, 163 in Mansa, 115 in Moga, 411 in Pathankot, and 60 in Sangrur.
Currently, six NDRF teams are deployed in Gurdaspur and one each in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Pathankot, and Amritsar. Two SDRF teams are operational in Kapurthala. The Army, Navy, and Air Force are assisting in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Pathankot, while BSF teams are engaged in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur. Punjab Police and Fire Brigade are also assisting in Kapurthala and Ferozepur. Additionally, 15 boats in Kapurthala, 12 in Ferozepur, and 4 in Pathankot are engaged in evacuations, with airlifting operations carried out where required.
Till date, 26 people have died in the floods, including an irrigation department employee who fell into the Ravi River last week while trying to open the flood gates at Madhopur barrage.
Sources said the Ghaggar River is also in spate after excess water from the Markanda and Tangri rivers flowed in. Water levels at Chika in Haryana, Khanauri in Sangrur, and Sardulgarh in Mansa are very high but still below the danger mark.
Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann in his letter to PM Modi stressed that Punjab is facing one of the worst flood disasters in decades, affecting around 1,300 villages and lakhs of people. He said heavy rains and dam releases have caused severe flooding in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Hoshiarpur. Nearly three lakh acres of farmland, mostly paddy, are under water just weeks before harvest. Livestock losses have also hit rural households hard.
Mann pointed out that Punjab has faced a permanent revenue loss of Rs 49,727 crore due to GST replacing VAT, for which no compensation has been given. He added that reductions in RDF and MDF amount to over Rs 8,000 crore and the scrapping of PMGSY projects worth Rs 828 crore has further hit the state.
He said that SDRF funds and norms are grossly inadequate. The compensation fixed for crop loss of 33% and above is Rs 17,000 per hectare, or Rs 6,800 per acre. Calling this unrealistic, Mann said the state government tops it up by paying Rs 15,000 per acre, but given the devastation, at least Rs 50,000 per acre should be paid. He urged a revision in SDRF norms while assuring that the state will continue contributing 25% as per the scheme.
The Punjab government has also extended school holidays till September 3. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the decision was taken on CM Mann’s directions to ensure student safety. He urged parents to prioritise their children’s well-being and teachers to stay in touch with district administrations to help the community. Schools were closed from August 27 to 30.