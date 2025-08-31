At least 26 dead, 1,312 villages impacted in Punjab floods; CM Mann urges to release state's Rs 60,000 crore fund

The minister said that the state machinery, along with NDRF, SDRF, the Army, and the Punjab Police, are working round the clock to safeguard lives and property.

Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner of Revenue, Anurag Verma, after inspecting the villages along the Sutlej river in Ferozepur district, said that due to heavy rainfall, nearly 3 lakh acres of land in Punjab have been affected, and around 1.25 lakh people have come under the impact of floods.

He said that the state government has already announced special girdawari to provide compensation for the affected crops. District authorities have been directed to collect accurate data on losses, he said, adding that compensation will be disbursed as per the directions of CM Mann.

The number of relief camps has been increased, with 122 camps currently operational, sheltering 6,582 people. Of these, 16 are in Amritsar, 1 in Barnala, 7 in Fazilka, 8 in Ferozepur, 25 in Gurdaspur, 20 in Hoshiarpur, 4 in Kapurthala, 1 in Mansa, 5 in Moga, 14 in Pathankot, 1 in Sangrur, and 20 in Patiala.

He further said that camps are sheltering 170 people in Amritsar, 25 in Barnala, 652 in Fazilka, 3,987 in Ferozepur, 411 in Gurdaspur, 478 in Hoshiarpur, 110 in Kapurthala, 163 in Mansa, 115 in Moga, 411 in Pathankot, and 60 in Sangrur.

Currently, six NDRF teams are deployed in Gurdaspur and one each in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Pathankot, and Amritsar. Two SDRF teams are operational in Kapurthala. The Army, Navy, and Air Force are assisting in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Pathankot, while BSF teams are engaged in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur. Punjab Police and Fire Brigade are also assisting in Kapurthala and Ferozepur. Additionally, 15 boats in Kapurthala, 12 in Ferozepur, and 4 in Pathankot are engaged in evacuations, with airlifting operations carried out where required.

Till date, 26 people have died in the floods, including an irrigation department employee who fell into the Ravi River last week while trying to open the flood gates at Madhopur barrage.