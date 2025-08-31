Punjab Floods: Mother, along with her 15-day-old newborn baby, rescued by army

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Army rescued a mother along with her 15-day-old newborn baby who had been stuck in a village in Punjab due to the floods. The army personnel used boats and other army vehicles to transport them to a safe location.

A total of 47 columns, including Army Aviation and IAF Helicopters-based columns, have been deployed to carry out extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in parts of Punjab and Jammu that have been inundated by heavy floods.

An official said that Sappers of the Kharga Corps received information of a distressed mother, who had undergone a C-section operation and was stuck in an inundated village along with her 15-day-old baby.

"The army personnel swung into action and rescued them from the first floor of a building with an improvised ladder, and then evacuated them over 3 km in a boat, followed by 15 km in an Army vehicle to a safer place,” he added.

In response to the severe floods that have struck parts of Jammu and Punjab, the Western Command of the Indian Army has been conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Engineers, medical and communication resources team have also gathered to provide immediate relief.

Aviation assets and Indian Air Force platforms were extensively deployed with twenty aircraft, including three Advanced Light Helicopters, ten reconnaissance and observation helicopters, six Mi-17 and one Chinook, pressed into service to ensure evacuation and supply of essential relief material.