SC raps Maharashtra prison dept for ‘shocking’ lapses

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday hauled up the Maharashtra Prison officials for repeatedly failing to produce an undertrial accused before the trial court on a majority of hearing dates.

Criticising the jail staff, the SC said, “We were shocked at the conduct of thestate authorities.

The production of an accused before the court is not only to ensure speedy trial but more importantly, as a safeguard so that the prisoner is not abused otherwise, and he comes directly in contact with the court to air his grievances if any, against the authorities.”

A two-judge bench comprising of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a case where the accused — Sashi, alias Shahi Chikna Vivekanand Jurmani —was in the custody for more than four years, was not presented before the trial court on 55 out of 85 trial dates.