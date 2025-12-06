Quad calls for bringing perpetrators of terror incident near Red Fort to justice

NEW DELHI: The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of last month's terror incident near Red Fort in Delhi to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate on it.

The Quad, which comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan, also unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms including cross-border terrorism.

Fifteen people were killed and several others injured in the terror incident on November 10.

Ways to expand cooperation to combat terrorism under the framework of the grouping was the central focus of a meeting of a two-day Quad Counter Terrorism Working Group meeting held this week in New Delhi.

"Quad partners unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," a joint statement said.

"They also expressed their condolences for the heinous terror incident on November 10 near the Red Fort in Delhi," it said.

The Quad partners "called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and urged all UN Member States to cooperate in doing so", it added.

In the meeting, the Quad member countries exchanged assessments on the terrorism threat landscape, including developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They discussed the full spectrum of counterterrorism cooperation and measures that could be used to address existing and emerging challenges," the statement said.

The Quad underscored the importance of ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains open and free from the threats of terrorism.

The Quad also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora.

"They also emphasised the value of continued information sharing on terrorists, terrorist organisations, and their proxies," the statement said.