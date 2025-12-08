Families of three Assam men killed in Goa nightclub fire blame lack of jobs back home

The family members of the three persons from Assam who died in the Goa nightclub fire alleged that their children were forced to go to the distant western state due to lack of livelihood opportunities in their area.

The three were working at the Goa nightclub when a fire broke out, in which at least 25 people were killed, and six others suffered injuries after midnight on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the Arpora fire incident in Goa, where three of our own, lost their precious lives. Shri Rahul Tanti, Cachar, Shri Manojit Mal, Cachar, Shri Diganta Patir, Dhemaji. Offering my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of all those injured."

The bodies of Manojit Mal (24) and Rahul Tanti (60), both working in the nightclub kitchen, have been handed over to relatives who were also working in Goa, while Dignata Patir's elder brother, who works in Kerala, has already left for Goa to collect the body.

Patir was a cook in the nightclub.